GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday to campaign for Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pence will stop at Traveler’s Cafe and Pub on Portage Road south of I-94 in Portage, where he will be with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. The event, billed as a “Faith and Freedom Rally” begins at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but those who wish to attend must RSVP online to get a ticket.

Pence is also expected to visit Charlotte, where he will campaign for Tom Barrett, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, in the 7th Congressional District. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was in Michigan Tuesday to campaign for the moderate Slotkin amid a tight race.

With Michigan’s legislative lines freshly redrawn under an effort to eliminate gerrymandering, many candidates face stronger challenges in an altered district.

Huizenga’s old district was firmly red and his new one — now labeled the 4th Congressional District — arguably moreso. His Democratic opponent is political newcomer Joseph Alfonso, a former U.S. Marine who now works in the city of Kentwood Inspections department.

—The Hill’s Caroline Vakil contributed to this report.