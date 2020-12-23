Penn State transfers, Alisia Smith and Jayla James granted immediate eligibility, minutes before MSU’s 94-56 win over Oakland

EAST LANSING, Mich(WLNS) – Just a day after earning a spot in the Associated Press Top 25, at #25, the third game in five days for the Michigan State women’s basketball team was an eventful one.

Not only did the Spartans come away with a 94-56 win over Oakland and move to 7-0 for the first time since 2012-13. But their two transfers from Penn State, Alisia Smith and Jayla James, got to play in their first game as Spartans.

“I was giving the pregame talk and I think there was probably 28 minutes left on the clock before tip when they gave us the go ahead,” MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant said. “Appreciate the Big Ten putting that on the agenda this morning. They knew we had a noon tip and I think some other games are being played, especially on the women’s side. There’s a handful of us that have interconference transfers.”

On the day the NCAA grated their eligibility, James had two points in seven minutes, and Waverly graduate, Smith totaled 9 points on 4-6 shooting.

“I had a lot of jitters when they told me,” Smith said on the news she would be playing. “I was just trying to clam myself down because I know when I’m jittery I don’t really play to well. It was just a moment of excitement and just happy to be able to be out there and play with my team.”

MSU Sophomore guard, Julia Ayrault said “Everyone in the locker room was so excited. It’s just great editions, of course, and we’re so excited to get a little deeper. That’s awesome for us and they’re both amazing players, and I can’t wait to see what they do this year.”

Michigan State returns to action, after the holidays, on Sunday, Jan 3. at Purdue.