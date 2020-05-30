Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

Law enforcement officers amassed along Lake Street near Hiawatha Ave. as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Friday, May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

CBS — Minneapolis protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew in a fourth straight night of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer. Military police have been put on alert by the Pentagon. The National Guard is already in the city, providing security for firefighters working Saturday morning to put out fires from the overnight protests. Jeff Pegues reports from the scene

