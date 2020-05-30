CBS — Minneapolis protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew in a fourth straight night of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer. Military police have been put on alert by the Pentagon. The National Guard is already in the city, providing security for firefighters working Saturday morning to put out fires from the overnight protests. Jeff Pegues reports from the scene
Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis
