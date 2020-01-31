People feel ‘duped’ after door to door energy suppliers double their energy bills; The government agency that’s supposed to regulate them

Karen Petersen says two men came to her door in November wanting to explain new changes that were coming to her energy bill.

“And they were really excited to explain them to me,”

After the speech, Petersen says the men asked her to sign a paper so they could show their boss they explained it to her.

“And I said sure…dummy me,”

A few months after the encounter, Petersen noticed her bill more than doubled. After a few phone calls, she realized it wasn’t just a paper she signed it was a contract allowing Nordic Energy to become her Natural Gas Supplier.

She says the men at her door never mentioned they were with Nordic Energy, they never mentioned any charges or fees and she feels she was duped into signing a contract.

“It was no misunderstanding it was a con as far as I’m concerned they not only did it to me, they did it to one of my friends.”

Her friend, Sarah Jackson had a similar experience, but the company was Just Energy. Right now Just Energy is in a class-action lawsuit for its practices.

“Suppliers by law are allowed to door to door market and telemarket so we always encourage customers to be vigilant about what you’re signing,” says Heather Cantin, the communications manager at Michigan Public Service Commission.

The MPSC is a government agency that is supposed to regulate Alternative Gas Suppliers. But under the list of licensed suppliers are nine companies that have lost its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and four with alerts not to use them.

Both Petersen and Jackson were refunded their money and stopped services with the alternative gas suppliers.

If you feel you were wrongfully signed up for an alternative gas supplier please call the MPSC at (517) 284-8100.