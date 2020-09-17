People gather at the Capitol lawn for 11th Annual Second Amendment March

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This afternoon, hundreds of people came together on the Capitol Lawn. They were there for the 11th annual Second Amendment March.

The President said they wanted to reach out to Michiganders and remind them that every American has the right to protect themselves and the nation.

During the event, there were guest speakers, legislators, and an “ask an attorney” panel.

those who attended today’s march say their Second Amendment right is not negotiable.

“Well there was the vote recently to restrict firearms at the Capitol and that’s one of the things people are standing against right here.” It got voted down thankfully. So, hopefully that doesn’t happened again,” attendee Andy Kinnison said.



“As a former violent crime victim in the city of Detroit, who was robbed at gun point by two thugs in his drive way, I feel that it is imperative that each and every opportunity that I have an opportunity to fight for gun rights and the right to keep and bare arms, that I actually show up and lobby my elected representatives and let them know how I feel,” attendee Rick Ector said.

This all comes at a time when our state lawmakers are having talks about banning guns inside the Capitol after armed protesters who were against the governor’s stay-at-home orders, went inside the building a few months ago and earlier this week — the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted against banning all guns at the Capitol.