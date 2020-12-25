People head to the movie theaters as a Christmas tradition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas is filled with traditions. For many, heading to the movie theater is theirs.

For Nathan Williams, it’s a long running tradition in his family.

“We’ve been coming here probably for twenty years or so… just family tradition and my brother and I keep it going,” Williams said.

For some, this tradition means more than just watching a new movie.

“I’m just excited to be with my dad and see the movie, because I’ve been away at college so I haven’t got to see him much. But now that I’m home for Christmas, I’m happy,” Allison Oviedo said.

Movie theaters across Michigan opened this past week. Some people didn’t know.

“I just drove by to see if it was open. I was glad to find that it was,” John McCarthy said.

For many, this tradition has been going on for decades. But one family said this year it’s needed more than ever.

“It’s normal. It’s nice to do something normal finally. Plus, being cooped up in the house for so long… it’s so nice to get out and just have some fresh air and be around people really,” Mayuri Hogan said.