People in Jackson spend Memorial Day participating in "MURPH" Challenge

JACKSON (WLNS) - Paula Causie of Jackson spent Memorial Day in a not so typical way.

"We did a mile run to start with a 14-pound vest and then we did 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and then another mile run at the end," Causie said.

It's called the Murph Challenge and if you think the workout doesn't sound hard enough, try adding a 20-pound vest.

"I've done it before, not with a vest. My first time with the vest. The push-ups we're probably the hardest," Causie said.

The workout honors Lt. Michael Murphy who was a Navy SEAL credited for risking his life to save the lives of his teammates. Lt. Murphy was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on Oct. 27, 2007.

"Honor the fallen. That's what this is all about.... the ultimate sacrifice that people make, so that's what gets me through," Causie said.

CrossFit 517 hosted their own "Murph" challenge to raise money for Mission 22.

"There's so many people here today and we were able to raise I think they said 600 dollars for the Mission 22, so help the veterans, so that's awesome," Causie said.

Mission 22 is a nonprofit organization that works towards preventing veteran suicide through treatment programs, memorials, and national awareness.

The members of Crossfit 517 are just some of the people participating in the challenge today. Thousands across the country are also posting their "Murph" challenge videos. Even celebrities like Chris Pratt have shown their support this Memorial holiday.