People of Flint hear from prosecutors who dropped charges in investigation

Prosecutors got to hear from the people of Flint tonight about the on going city water crisis investigation at a town hall meeting.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy sat center stage talking about the investigation and taking questions from the crowd.

This is the first public forum since the Attorney General’s Office dropped criminal charges against eight state and city officials in the ongoing investigation. Now, the AG’s office is starting a new investigation, and the former probe lasted three years and cost more than 30 million dollars, according to Hammoud.

“It’s very unusual. i have never seen it happen before in my three decades of experience doing this work where prosecutors are receiving information that’s redacted because we have to have as we said many times because its a common theme. we have to have all this information to make sure someone is properly charge,” said Worthy.

Hammoud added that even though these charges have been dropped “no one is off the hook.”

“Anyone responsible or we can prove criminally responsible that had anything to do criminally with the Flint water crisis that can be proven in court, no matter where they are on this Earth, we will charge them,” said Hammound.

The crowd made comments and asked questions about the ongoing case and when they’ll get justice.

“We’ll know when justice is done, and we’ll decide that,” said one audience member.

More concerns were about the amount of time in between the town hall meeting and when the charges were dropped two weeks ago.

“Do you not realize how it felt, when you released to the press that you were dropping the charges, without coming here first, without any kind of communication,” said one audience member.