PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – The chief for the Perry Area Fire Rescue is now on temporary paid leave.

Chief Guy Hubbard has been accused of improper conduct. The decision to approve the investigation came after a closed session at a special meeting of the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance.

Chief Hubbard was there and alluded to staffing losses at the department.

“There are lots of reasons they are leaving, better pay, more action, the young guys don’t just wanna run EMS., they wanna do fire too, we don’t have that here,” he said.

The investigation is expected to take about two weeks.

Chief Hubbard was told not to contact any of the workers in his department during that time.