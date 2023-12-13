LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Perry is installing a new tornado siren this week. This comes four months after an EF-1 tornado tore through town destroying the previous siren along with several structures.

City crews are installing the siren at the corner of Main and Rolfe.

A new warning siren is being installed in Perry, MI four months after a tornado destroyed the last one. (Photo: City of Perry)

In August, the tornado touched down around Beardslee Road, just south of West Britton Road, and initially traveled through Ruess Road and Boulder Lane, knocking down trees and tree limbs, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) report.

It then intensified as it entered the city of Perry. Around the intersections of Polly and Lamb Streets and 2nd and Washington Streets, the storm uprooted trees, sheared large tree limbs, and damaged several roofs and homes.

The peak wind speed at these locations was around 95 mph, with a tornado width of about 430 yards, NWS said.