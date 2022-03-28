LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the first person has been charged and arraigned in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation.

Mark Chapman was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County earlier this month with eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and two counts of first-degree (CSC).

The charges come from alleged abuse against two victims.

At the time, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

In the CSC first-degree case, Chapman was not given a bond.

Over the summer Nessel released a public service announcement (PSA) focused on the joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police.

The Department continues to examine a total of 5,000 claims sent from BSA national for review.

A completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries sent to MSP for further investigation. The claim review process remains ongoing.

He was extradited to Michigan from New York and arraigned via Zoom from the Macomb County Jail this morning.

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation,” Nessel said. “These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 6. Preliminary examinations are scheduled for April 13.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, please call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.