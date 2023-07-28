EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Broad Art Museum’s newest exhibition, “Andrea Canepa: As We Dwell in the Fold,” opens on Saturday.

This is the first solo exhibition by Peruvian artist Andrea Canepa in the United States.

The exhibition explores what it means to hide oneself from the gaze of others. It is described as a “joyful invitation to play, encouraging visitors to hide and seek, with the work both protecting and exposing people in the space.”

Designed to be a tactile and experiential work, all objects can be interacted with, and visitors can alter the space through their experimentation.

The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 21, 2024.

The MSU Broad Art Museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, and tickets are always free.

For more information, go to the Broad Art Museum’s website.