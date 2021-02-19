Pet of the day: Meet Bellaire and Salsa

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking to adopt a pandemic puppy or quarantine kitty? If so, the Ingham County Animal Shelter has some furry friends looking for a forever home.

This week, there’s Bellaire the dog and Salsa, the cat.

Meet Bellaire:

Bellaire is a sweet senior girl who appears to have had a hard life. She is underweight, her fur is stained, and she has pressure sores on her legs and hips.

No one would blame her if she was fearful or aggressive but this girl is nothing but happy wiggles. She wags her tail at everyone and is ready to snuggle up for some love.

She is going to need some TLC but she’ll be happy and healthy in no time. She should be fine with kids and cats and easy going dogs. She’s a little older but all she really needs is someone to snuggle with and a comfy couch to nap on.

She is 7 years old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Bellaire is currently in foster care. If you are interested in visiting with, please visit the shelter.

Friday – Cat

Meet Salsa: Salsa is a sweet senior cat who came to the shelter because she was not getting along with the family dog (she’s OK with dogs that respect her space).

She is a friendly girl but is not quite sure how she ended up here. She enjoys attention and would probably prefer a quieter home.

She is an easy-going cat and should be fine with gentle kids who understand that she doesn’t like to be picked up and animals who will give her space.

Salsa is 12 years young, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!