LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Chester! Chester is a handsome tuxedo cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from another shelter.

He’s a friendly guy who has a playful side. He enjoys toys of all kinds but especially little jingly balls! He should be fine with older kids and an easy-going cat friend (his past shelter said it didn’t look like he’d much exposure to other cats but was starting to enjoy their company).

He’s a bit shy but gives himself away by purring loudly from a distance, then seeking contact with nose boops when he’s ready. He’s gentle and affectionate, and will be a really nice companion for some lucky family!

He is 5 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI

Now through July, you can receive 50% off your adoption fee if you bring in one of the following items the shelter is always in need of: 30-40 lb bag of Purina One dry dog food, 16-22 lb bag of Purina One dry cat food, 2-3 bags of soft dog treats, or dry/wet Royal Canin mother & babycat food.