LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle!

Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far.

Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of hair), Amelia is covered in lumps and bumps, both have wonky back legs (they appear to have been born that way and it doesn’t bother either of them), and they could use a few baths.

They are looking for special families who would like to give a slightly stinky but sweet-as-pie senior a home. They are both snuggle bugs and are quite content to climb into a lap for a rump scratch or a belly rub.

They should be fine with gentle children and easy-going animals. They’ve paid their dues and we’d love to see them sleeping on a couch with families who love them and will make sure their senior years are the best ones possible!

He is seven years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.