LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Are you a dog lover? Meet Ernie.

Ernie is a sweet and goofy lab pit bull mix who was found abandoned. He would be fine with older children and a home with another easy-going dog.

Ernie is smart and should pick up training easily, and he loves cookies. He is 1-year-old, neuter and vaccinated.

You can enquire about adopting Ernie by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676 8370