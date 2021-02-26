Pet of the day: Meet Palmer

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the day is Palmer, a 2-year-old cat.

If you are interested in visiting Palmer, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about Palmer by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story