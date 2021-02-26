Pet of the day: Meet Palmer

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the day is Palmer, a 2-year-old cat.

If you are interested in visiting Palmer, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about Palmer by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!