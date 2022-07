LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a beautiful tabby cat looking for a new home.

Penny came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from another shelter and is looking for a quieter house with gentle people who will let her settle in at her own pace.

She is friendly with shelter staff, so she should come around to your family just fine.

Penny is 1 year old, spayed and vaccinated.

You can inquire about adopting her by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.