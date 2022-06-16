LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Ti!

Ti is a handsome guy who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray. He was wandering around with his friend Trillium. No one came for them and Ti is ready to find his new home.

He was nervous when he first came to the shelter, but he is settling in and is a very sweet, gentle boy who is looking for a quieter home.

He should be fine with older kids and another dog and possibly a dog-savvy cat (slow intros are always recommended).

He’s a good boy who is looking for a person of his own to take for walks and hang around in the backyard with! He loves tennis balls. He will fly around the play yard chasing balls but will settle right down when asked.

He’s going to be an amazing dog for some lucky person! He is 4 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Now through July, you can receive 50% off your adoption fee if you bring in one of the following items the shelter is always in need of: 30-40 lb bag of Purina One dry dog food, 16-22 lb bag of Purina One dry cat food, 2-3 bags of soft dog treats, or dry/wet Royal Canin mother & baby cat food.