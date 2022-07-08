LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Periwinkle, a timid tabby, is searching for a kind caregiver.

He came to the shelter when his previous owner could no longer care for him.

Periwinkle gets along best with women and children but has a habit of hiding from men. When he’s feeling brave, he’ll seek attention and is thrilled when he receives it.

He would do best in a quieter home where he can settle in and feel safe again. Periwinkle should do fine with a gentle cat friend and would prefer a home without dogs.

Periwinkle is 2 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can inquire about adopting Periwinkle by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason. Thursday through Saturday features the name your price adoption special, where adopters can choose their own adoption fee with a minimum of $25.