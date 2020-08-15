Ingham County Animal and Control offering microchip checks on pets today

Pet parents, listen up.

Today the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a check the chip event to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date.

Microchips are mini tracking devices and if your pet has one it greatly increases your chances of reuniting with your furry friend if they get lost or stolen.

But that information needs to be accurate to work.

So today, from 12 pm to 4 pm, animal control volunteers at the shelter in Mason will scan your pet to make sure your information is up to date for $20.

The shelter is located at: 600 Buhl Street, Mason MI 48854