Pete Buttigieg, Ivanka Trump campaigning in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Demoractic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg will be making a stop in Michigan to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

According to information from the Biden Campaign, Buttigieg will first be visiting Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. He will then head to Stockbridge to meet with farmers to talk about the challenges they’re currently facing.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump with be in Kent County today campaigning for her father.

Tomorrow, Eric Trump and Jill Biden will be hosting events – campaigning for there respective family members.

6 News will cover all local events.