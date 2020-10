Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks to speaks with members of the media, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to be in Michigan on Monday.

Buttigieg will be in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



Other details about his visit have not been announced yet.