A child walks among graves on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — New bipartisan Congressional legislation would continue to allow the burial of active-duty service members’ spouses and children at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery.

Current law allows the VA to bury an active-duty U.S. military service member’s child or spouse at a VA cemetery, where the service member would eventually be buried alongside them.

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senator Gary Peters, (D-Mich.), would grant the VA permanent authority to bury active-duty service members’ family members in VA cemeteries. Otherwise, the burial benefit would expire on Oct. 1, 2024.

“During unfortunate times when a spouse or child passes away before the service member, it is paramount for provisions to exist that allow for a choice of final rest together at a VA National Cemetery,” said Quandrea Patterson, Associate Director of VFW Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs.

The bill would also give the VA permanent authority to provide a memorial headstone or marker for the family member, in the case that remains are not available.

Alongside Peters, the bill is introduced by senators Dan Sullivan, (R-Ark.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Kevin Cramer (R.-N.D.) The Paralyzed Veterans of America also supports the bill.