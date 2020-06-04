Peters & Johnson call for briefing on role of violent opportunists in exploiting peaceful protests

WASHINGOTON (WLNS) — U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have requested a briefing for committee members from the Department of Homeland Security on recent warnings that violent opportunists are attempting to exploit the protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.

Others, including foreign adversaries and domestic extremists, are using social media platforms and making other efforts to sow division and escalate tensions in the United States.

“Defending the security of the homeland must include protecting the rights of all Americans, including the right to protest peacefully, from enemies both foreign and domestic,” wrote Peters and Johnson. “That includes being able to separate out those who commit violence and should be prosecuted from those who exercise their rights and should be respected.”

Text of the letter is copied below and available here: