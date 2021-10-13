Peters responds to open northern border for vaccinated travelers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters expressed his thoughts after the Biden Administration announced that vaccinated travelers can enter the U.S. through its northern and southern borders.

The exact date that the border will open to travel in November was not revealed, nor is the exact date in January that commercial workers must show proof of vaccinations.

I’m pleased that President Biden has put forward a public plan that will safely reopen northern land ports of entry to vaccinated travelers. There is no question travel restrictions at our Northern Border have caused significant disruptions and challenges for Michigan’s cross-border communities and binational families. Today’s announcement from the Administration means businesses, workers, and all Michiganders will once again safely benefit from increased travel at our Northern Border. As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I’ll continue working to ensure our borders remain secure and accessible for safe trade and travel.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration will lift Title 42 regulations that have been in place for 19 months — first implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since border restrictions were implemented, only essential workers — such as those transporting goods, students or medical staff — have been allowed to cross at land border ports.

Peters, along with a group of Northern Border Senate colleagues sent a letter to President Biden, urging his administration to open the U.S.-Canada border to vaccinated travelers by October.

Peters discussed Northern Border restriction concerns directly with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, specifically at a hearing last month.