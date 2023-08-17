U.S. Sen. Gary Peters rode into Lansing on his motorcycle Thursday, on the last stop on his annual tour.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gary Peters rode into town by motorcyle Thursday morning, and there was a crew of bikers alongside him.

The visit to Lansing Thursday marks the last day of the U.S. Senator’s annual motorcycle tour across Michigan. In the capital city, he’s slated to visit United Auto Workers Local 652 to meet with members and retirees.

The tour stop to the capital city comes in the midst of negotiations between UAW and the Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Peters, an avid motorcycle rider, grew up in a union household, his office said Tuesday. His father was a National Education Association teacher, and his mother, a nurse’s aide, working with the Service Employees International Union to organize her workplace.

Guest riders joined Peters on his ride to Lansing.

Sen. Peters’ Lansing tour stop takes place at UAW Local 652, at 426 Clare Street in Lansing.