Peters, Stabenow welcome $11 billion in federal funding through American Resuce Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow released a joint statement on Monday welcoming the Treasury Department’s announcement that Michigan state and local governments will receive nearly $11 billion in COVID relief through the American Rescue Plan.

Both senators helped enact the plan earlier this year.

The State of Michigan will receive $6,540,417,626.70, with local governments receiving billions more.

“Michigan communities have been on the front lines of this pandemic, and it’s critical they stay afloat and are able to continue to provide essential emergency and public safety services,” said Senator Peters, Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “I have advocated for and was proud to secure this funding that will help fund crucial community services and support teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and other essential workers across our state.”

“When the COVID-19 crisis hit and shut down so much in our daily lives, our firefighters, emergency medical teams, and other essential service providers kept working. Unfortunately, continuing those critical services came at a cost to many in our communities. That’s why Senator Peters and I worked so hard to get this support for our local communities’ vaccination efforts, other essential public services, and small businesses so our economy can fully reopen,” said Senator Stabenow.

Per the joint statement, funding for Michigan cities and counties is as follows:

Ann Arbor $24,182,630.00

Battle Creek $30,545,339.00

Bay City $31,076,578.00

Benton Harbor $9,825,764.00

Canton Township $9,186,398.00

Clinton Township $14,816,245.00

Dearborn $47,212,828.00

Dearborn Heights $24,314,463.00

Detroit $826,675,290.00

East Lansing $12,170,077.00

Farmington Hills $8,911,759.00

Flint $94,726,664.00

Georgetown Charter Township $5,076,913.00

Grand Rapids $92,279,500.00

Holland $8,453,519.00

Jackson $31,444,825.00

Kalamazoo $38,872,877.00

Kentwood $7,899,605.00

Lansing $49,924,664.00

Lincoln Park $19,146,461.00

Livonia $8,910,652.00

Macomb Township $7,210,898.00

Midland $5,376,869.00

Monroe $11,405,523.00

Muskegon $22,881,894.00

Muskegon Heights $10,684,772.00

Niles $7,031,749.00

Norton Shores $3,562,331.00

Novi $4,996,379.00

Pontiac $37,717,953.00

Port Huron $17,959,874.00

Portage $5,655,184.00

Redford $21,962,768.00

Rochester Hills $6,194,998.00

Roseville $14,393,345.00

Royal Oak $28,107,502.00

Saginaw $52,089,151.00

Shelby Charter Township $8,374,084.00

Southfield $9,819,555.00

St Clair Shores $21,247,393.00

Sterling Heights $19,837,262.00

Taylor $11,593,181.00

Troy $8,181,545.00

Warren $27,318,439.00

Waterford Township $9,280,012.00

West Bloomfield Township $5,807,871.00

Westland $25,932,032.00

Wyoming $13,155,842.00

Ypsilanti Township $9,439,025.00

Funding for Michigan Counties:

Alcona County $2,021,049.00

Alger County $1,769,122.00

Allegan County $22,935,850.00

Alpena County $5,517,338.00

Antrim County $4,530,414.00

Arenac County $2,890,848.00

Baraga County $1,594,502.00

Barry County $11,955,366.00

Bay County $20,031,017.00

Benzie County $3,450,837.00

Berrien County $29,796,346.00

Branch County $8,452,667.00

Calhoun County $26,058,813.00

Cass County $10,059,018.00

Charlevoix County $5,077,971.00

Cheboygan County $4,909,567.00

Chippewa County $7,254,605.00

Clare County $6,011,675.00

Clinton County $15,460,396.00

Crawford County $2,724,969.00

Delta County $6,950,623.00

Dickinson County $4,902,380.00

Eaton County $21,418,266.00

Emmet County $6,490,472.00

Genesee County $78,824,418.00

Gladwin County $4,943,170.00

Gogebic County $2,714,480.00

Grand Traverse County $18,081,253.00

Gratiot County $7,907,634.00

Hillsdale County $8,858,237.00

Houghton County $6,931,199.00

Huron County $6,017,696.00

Ingham County $56,796,438.00

Ionia County $12,566,634.00

Iosco County $4,880,625.00

Iron County $2,149,441.00

Isabella County $13,571,817.00

Jackson County $30,788,709.00

Kalamazoo County $51,485,963.00

Kalkaska County $3,503,670.00

Kent County $127,605,807.00

Keweenaw County $411,008.00

Lake County $2,302,306.00

Lapeer County $17,016,633.00

Leelanau County $4,226,819.00

Lenawee County $19,122,953.00

Livingston County $37,292,778.00

Luce County $1,209,910.00

Mackinac County $2,097,579.00

Macomb County $169,758,815.00

Manistee County $4,770,104.00

Marquette County $12,955,499.00

Mason County $5,660,880.00

Mecosta County $8,440,236.00

Menominee County $4,424,748.00

Midland County $16,152,078.00

Missaukee County $2,936,494.00

Monroe County $29,232,861.00

Montcalm County $12,409,495.00

Montmorency County $1,811,855.00

Muskegon County $33,713,161.00

Newaygo County $9,513,791.00

Oakland County $244,270,949.00

Oceana County $5,140,904.00

Ogemaw County $4,078,421.00

Ontonagon County $1,111,043.00

Osceola County $4,556,830.00

Oscoda County $1,600,718.00

Otsego County $4,791,470.00

Ottawa County $56,684,556.00

Presque Isle County $2,445,848.00

Roscommon County $4,665,409.00

Saginaw County $37,009,967.00

Sanilac County $7,996,790.00

Schoolcraft County $1,572,165.00

Shiawassee County $13,231,900.00

St. Clair County $30,908,749.00

St. Joseph County $11,841,542.00

Tuscola County $10,147,979.00

Van Buren County $14,699,370.00

Washtenaw County $71,402,185.00

Wayne County $339,789,370.00

Wexford County $6,532,427.00