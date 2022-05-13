WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Along with seven Senate colleagues, U.S. Senator Gary Peters is asking Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to protect servicemembers’ reproductive health care rights.

“If the opinion goes into effect, hundreds of thousands of troops, dependents, and DOD civilians will lose access to safe abortions and potentially face criminal prosecution for exercising a fundamental human right—creating a scenario where servicemembers’ reproductive and healthcare rights would become dependent on their duty station,” Peters and his colleagues wrote in a letter.

Peters is urging for implementation of policy changes that will grant servicemembers permission to travel across state lines to access reproductive health care and abortions.

In addition to co-authoring a letter to Austin, Peters spoke earlier this week, supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“The men and women who join the military sacrifice an incredible amount in order to serve their country. We owe it to these servicemembers to look after them and ensure they have the ability to continue accessing safe reproductive healthcare no matter where in the nation their military service sends them,” the letter said.