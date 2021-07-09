Petition to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan law doesn’t have enough signatures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new report is now out from the State Bureau of Elections that shows the petition submitted by the group “Fair and Equal Michigan” does not have the required number of signatures needed to get their issue on the ballot.

The petition is asking for the state’s anti-discrimination law to be expanded for gender identity and sexual orientation.

The group needs slightly more than 340,000 valid signatures to be successful, but after a random sample, the bureau estimated only 298,943 of the required 340,047 signatures are valid.

Those with the group are claiming the Michigan Bureau of Elections threw out thousands of valid signatures and say they’re preparing to fight for each and every signature they received.