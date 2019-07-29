Pets killed, family of 8 displaced after Delhi Twp. fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A family of eight is without a home after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a house in the 600 block of N. Onondaga Road in Delhi Township.

Multiple crews were called out to get the flames under control.

No people were hurt in the fire.

The owner of the home also told 6 News that there were more than ten cats and dogs inside the house. Only three or four were saved.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball says that the fire started in a bedroom but are still investigating the cause of the fire. The house is a total loss.