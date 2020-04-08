PetSmart grooming salons in Mid-Michigan remain closed, employees choose not to work

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– PetSmart grooming salons have reopened at select locations across the country, but here in Mid-Michigan, they’ll remain closed.

The salons first closed on March 21st out of concern for the safety and wellbeing of associates and customers, PetSmart wrote in a release.

The pet supply chain announced Friday, April 3rd that they would be re-opening salons in select locations on Monday, April 6th, but that they support associates who feel sick or do not feel comfortable coming to work.

“We were all kind of like flabbergasted that they were even opening in the first place. I’ve looked at at least four different private salons in my area and they’re all closed because they were under the impression that grooming is not an essential need right now,” a groomer at a Lansing-area PetSmart told 6 News.

The employee didn’t want to give her name but said workers were allowed to make their own decision about whether or not they would come to work.

“You are kind of put in this predicament where you either have to take no pay or use your vacation,” the groomer said. The employee said she and her co-workers decided not to come in.

In a release, PetSmart wrote, “Regular grooming is not just about looking great; it is a vital part of keeping pets healthy.” The groomer, however, said the only time it becomes a health concern is when the pet’s fur becomes matted.

“There are cases where a dog is so severely matted that it can medically be a danger but at that point, that dog has been neglected for 6 or more months and they need to be seen by a vet not a groomer,” the PetSmart employee said.

There are two PetSmart locations in Mid-Michigan. One in West Lansing and one in Okemos. Both have temporarily closed their grooming salons.

In a statement sent to 6 News PetSmart wrote

“The safety of our associates and customers is our most important priority. Salon associates were given the option of returning to work if they felt comfortable doing so. We respect everyone’s choices under these difficult circumstances, and we will continue to support any associate who feels staying home is the best choice for them personally. Some of our salons will remain closed, like the locations in Lansing, either in accordance with government orders or if there were not enough groomers who chose to return to work.”