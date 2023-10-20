LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From the stage to marching with the band, this Pewamo-Westphalia High School senior loves taking on new roles.

Hayden Hengesbach is the student theater director and is also a drummer in the high school band.

“The best part about being in play is getting to pretend to be different characters and take on different roles. Most recently, we have done ‘Cinderella’ in the past spring. I was Gabrielle, one of the stepsisters. In the fall, we did ‘Clue.’ I was the motorist. And the year before in the spring, we did ‘All Shook Up.’ And I was Natalie,” Hengesbach said.

Hengesbach is an excellent student because she isn’t afraid to take on challenges. Two years ago, she just decided she wanted to be in the band. Having never played music before, she just took it upon herself to learn.

“I picked a drum because I was told doing percussion would be the easiest thing to join into, joining so late, and I love it. I am so happy I did,” Hengesbach said.

Hengesbach’s awesome ability to be brave and try new things is why she’s this week’s Extraordinary Student.