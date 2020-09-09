Pewamo-Westphalia Middle and High School begins remote learning

Westphalia, Mich. (WLNS) — Pewamo-Westphalia Middle and High Schools will begin online learning, starting immediately, according to the Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools Facebook page.

The Elementary School and pre-school will continue in-person instruction through Friday, September 11.

Virtual learning will begin for elementary students on Monday, September 14.

E-mails from both Mr. Simmons and Mrs. Farmer will be sent out to families.

Transportation will continue for elementary students through the end of this week. Transportation will be provided for students of St. Joe’s and St. Mary’s through Friday, September 11th as well.

The Pewamo-Westphalia school’s plan is to resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, September 21 for all students.

Since sports are voluntary, Pewamo-Westphalia will continue with its current schedule.