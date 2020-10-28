Pfizer seeks Emergency-Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Drugmaker Pfizer says it has applied for Emergency-Use Authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine to start giving-out next month to certain groups of people.

Retired Lieutenant General Paul Ostrowski, who’s the Director for Supply, Production, and Distribution says once there is an approved vaccine, it will be free to all Americans because the government has already paid for it, and its distribution.

American’s don’t need to worry about any shortages because Ostrowski says “We’ve got billions of needles, billions of syringes here, in the United States, that we are putting together in kits.”

Ostrowski added the U.S. is going to “ship those kits, in addition to the vaccines, to an administration site.”