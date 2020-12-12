UPDATE: Lansing Pfizer vaccine delivery for Sunday canceled

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Shortly after confirming that the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered in Lansing on Sunday morning, our team was notified that the delivery has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6 News has confirmed with officials from the Capital Region International Airport that there will be a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday morning.

The Pfizer vaccine was just approved Friday night by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

President Donald Trump had this to say when the vaccine was approved Friday “I’m proud to say that this vaccine will be free to all Americans through our partnership with FedEx and UPS we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country. The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours.”

