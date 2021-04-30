Philanthropist and businessman Eli Broad dead at 87

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WLNS/CBS) – Philanthropist and businessman Eli Broad has died at 87, reports the New York Times.
Broad was most well known for his art collection and his investments in Los Angeles.
In Michigan, Broad helped create the Broad Modern Art Museum in East Lansing, and the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.
Broad was also an MSU graduate.
Broad’s name will live on outside of Michigan in the Broad Art Center at the University of California, and the Broad Center for the Biological Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.
The Broad Art Center in Los Angeles was built and named after him as well.
<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>