Philanthropist and businessman Eli Broad dead at 87

In thisSept. 16, 2015 file photo Eli Broad poses for a photo at his museum, "The Broad" in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WLNS/CBS) – Philanthropist and businessman Eli Broad has died at 87, reports the New York Times.

Breaking News: Eli Broad, the philanthropist whose vast fortune and zeal for civic improvement helped reshape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles, died at 87. https://t.co/HSYBiYn6KV — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 1, 2021

Broad was most well known for his art collection and his investments in Los Angeles.

In Michigan, Broad helped create the Broad Modern Art Museum in East Lansing, and the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

Broad was also an MSU graduate.

Broad’s name will live on outside of Michigan in the Broad Art Center at the University of California, and the Broad Center for the Biological Sciences at the California Institute of Technology.

The Broad Art Center in Los Angeles was built and named after him as well.

