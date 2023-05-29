LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All around mid-Michigan, people are honoring those who died while serving the United States Armed Forces.

In Fowlerville, the VFW memorial service began at Greenwood Cemetery, with the Fowlerville High School Band playing music as part of the event.

There was a short march from the first gate to Cannon Memorial.

In Meridian Township, a ceremony began Monday morning at Glendale Cemetery, with the Meridian Community Band playing musical tribute.

“The important oath our family members, friends, and neighbors commit to putting their lives on the line to protect our freedoms is not only an oath we should recognize and respect every day, but especially on Memorial Day,” said Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie.

Mason’s Memorial Day parade began near Bond Park. There was a Courthouse Memorial Remembrance Ceremony, and then the parade continued to Maple Grove Cemetery.

