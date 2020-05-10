Photographer creates artwork for Lansing area moms

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– In honor of Mother’s Day a Lansing area photographer wanted to find a way to honor his own mom who passed away in 2011.

Doug Milligan turned to Facebook to offer a free personalized photography composite art piece for five mothers in the 517 area. To enter the drawing, people simply had to comment on the posting with one of the favorite things that they or their mother likes.

When Milligan saw all of the responses, he said he couldn’t just choose five people, so he created 19 pieces — available for anyone who wants one.

Many people responded with their mother’s favorite flowers, animals or hobbies. Milligan said he tried to incorporate something from almost every person who responded.

“To me, art in any form it touches people differently. Everybody has a different reaction. I’m hoping that people will be able to get in there and find a piece that reaches out to them and be able to then attach a memory to it that’ll have some special meaning for them that it has for nobody else,” Milligan said.

Milligan’s Mother’s Day art can be viewed here.