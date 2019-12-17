PHOTOS GONE VIRAL: Post claims bed bugs at Jackson homeless shelter, CEO responds

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A social media post has gone viral about bed bugs at a Jackson homeless shelter.

A woman posted several pictures on Facebook, claiming they were taken at the Jackson Interfaith Shelter.

The director says while that’s partially true, there’s more to the story than what your eyes are seeing.

“Some were several months old; some were some beds that had them that were removed,” said Steve Castle, the CEO of the Jackson Interfaith Shelter.

Castle is taking issue with the Facebook post, saying while some of the pictures were taken at the shelter, others were not.

He thinks the people who put them up have a different goal in mind.

“Something, like I said, we always need to be working on, but I think it was folks trying to utilize photos to paint a different picture of what’s happening here, which is unfortunate,” said Castle.

6 News spoke with Anna Kennedy over the phone. She’s the woman who shared the photos on social media.

She used to stay in the shelter and got the pictures from a former shelter employee. Kennedy doesn’t think it’s a safe place to stay.

Castle disagrees, saying the shelter is doing everything it can to ensure things stay as clean as possible.

“Things that we’ve been doing, bed bug sniffing dogs come in to kind of see if there are different locations. We also periodically have companies come in that heat the building,” said Castle.

Castle says bed bugs will always be an issue in homeless shelters and these pictures were just taken out of context.

“I’m sure at this moment there are some in this building, but there are things that we are constantly doing. The idea is to get them 100 percent gone and to never have more, but the reality I think working in the homeless type of work like this, it’s going to be a constant battle, things that we’re always going to have to stay on top of,” said Castle.

The Jackson Interfaith Shelter has been in the community for roughly 40 years. It serves 60,000 meals per year and operates mostly with the help from volunteers.