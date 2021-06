JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The LGBTQ+ Pride flag is flying at Horace Blackman Park in Jackson in honor of Pride month.

This is the third year that Jackson residents have flown the flag. The flying of the flag symbolizes the contributions made by LGBTQ+ Jacksonians and welcomes visitors, the city said in a press release.

Mayor Derek Dobies himself raised the flag as a crowd watched.