PHOTOS: Lansing homicide victim identified, two believed suspects involved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A shooting in Lansing has left one Holt 18-year-old dead, with two suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The Lansing Police Department discovered the homicide at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident near S. Pennsylvania Ave and Kendon Dr. Officers were advised that a pickup truck had veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

Upon arrival, first-aid was given to Noah Daniel Sisung, the truck’s sole occupant. The 18-year-old was then taken to a nearby hospital, but medics discovered a gunshot wound while en route to the facility.

Sisung was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was determined by officials that the crime occurred on Lyncott Dr. at Kendon Dr. and believe two suspects pictured above are involved in the shooting that killed Sisung.

The two individuals pictured below are suspects in the shooting.

Lansing Police Detectives are still investigating the case by processing evidence, interviewing individuals, and following up on leads.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483- 4600 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Detective Martha McGonegal 517-483-4823 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a message to the departments Facebook page.