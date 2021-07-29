Photos: McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital completes first patient room in new hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – McLaren will soon open its new hospital in Lansing, and 6 News Reporter Araceli Cresencio got a look inside one of it’s completed rooms.

They first broke ground at the site back in 2018, and the three-year project is almost finished.

Today, the first patient room is complete. Experts say it’s a game-changer for expectant mothers. Take a look at the photos below. it’s called a birth place, and it will be a labor and delivery suite for mothers.

McLaren says moms will no longer have to move rooms after birth and can stay here for the entirety of their stay.

It’s a move that experts hope will mean more convenience for families and safer spaces during the pandemic.

“Now everything is available in one space. So that’s nice for us to have everything right there. But it’s really more about the patient and about their comfort and not having to switch, and do all of that. It’s really just to make it a more seamless experience for them,” said McLaren OBGYN Jacqueline Whitters.