LANSING, Mich. – Say hi to Potter Park Zoo’s newest baby animal.

The zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs gave birth to a healthy baby on June 20, the first birth for this species at Potter Park since 1988.

Potter Park’s animal care team reported that the baby ring-tailed lemur is actively nursing from its mother and is observing more of its environment each day.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which works to ensure healthy and genetically diverse zoo populations, recommended that Potter Park Zoo breed its pair of ring-tailed lemurs.

Potter Park Zoo’s baby ring-tailed lemur with its mother.

Ring-tailed lemurs are found exclusively on Madagascar. Infants cling to their mother’s bellies but can be seen riding on their backs a few weeks after birth. In 2018, ring-tailed lemurs were assessed as endangered.

Guests can pay the ring-tailed lemur family a visit in the zoo’s feline and primate house.