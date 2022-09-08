ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS) – As news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing spreads throughout the world, Michiganders are reflecting on the connections she had with our state.

In 1959, Queen Elizabeth’s royal yacht, the Britannia, passed under the Mackinac Bridge during a six-week voyage throughout Canada and the U.S.

During her trip, Elizabeth met with President Dwight Eisenhower during a ceremony that marked the official opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, a system of locks and canals that connect the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

Elizabeth’s ship was escorted by the USS Du Pont, a U.S. Navy vessel and the HMCS Kootenay, a Royal Navy ship.