PHOTOS: Semi-tractor crash causes 3-hour shutdown of Eastbound I-69 Sunday

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — A semi-tractor-trailer heading eastbound along I-69 side-swept another semi-tractor-trailer that was parked, causing a shut-down of Eastbound I-69 at Grand River Sunday morning, according to reports from officials.

The Shiawassee County Central Dispatch was notified of the crash at 5:05 am Sunday.

MSP Troopers were dispatched and arrived on scene first to investigate.

At 8:00 a.m.m Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Shiawassee Township Fire, closed down eastbound I69 at Grand River Road for the safety of the clean up crews.

The eastbound lanes were opened back up at 11:25 a.m.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor and no injuries were reported.