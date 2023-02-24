GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge police are looking for a silver GMC Sierra that police say was stolen from the Grand Ledge Fire Department.

According to police, the truck was stolen from the fire department at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect’s vehicle was caught on surveillance footage. It is an older red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims.

Both vehicles left driving north on M-100 shortly after 9:47 a.m.

Anybody with information can contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at (517) 627-2115.