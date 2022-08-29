LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage.

Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing.

These images were taken on the 600 block of Kipling Boulevard, near East Saginaw Street. Downed trees block part of the road.

This image was taken at the intersection of Baker and Lyon in Lansing.

A tree is down south of Columbia and Aurelius near Mason.

Damage done to homes in Windmill Trailer Park in Holt.

This story will be updated as more images come in.