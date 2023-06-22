UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The pilot and passenger of a glider aircraft have were injured after a crash landing in a field on Unadilla Road, north of Doyle Road.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Chief David S. Russell of the Unadilla Township Police Department.

A witness had called 911 after having seen the glider flying low over some trees, then seeing a puff of dust.

The pilot and passenger of the aircraft were transported by ambulance to University of Michigan Hospital.

Officials believe the pilot had been attempting an emergency landing, but the cause of the glider crash is still under investigation, according to Police Chief Russell.

Emergency personnel responding to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police Department, Unadilla Township Fire Department, Putnam Township Fire Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Stockbridge Ambulance and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).