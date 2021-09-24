Pine-Crest Elementary to be renamed Green Elementary after first Black family to live in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pinecrest Elementary in East Lansing is being renamed after Doctor Robert L. Green.

Dr. Green is a civil rights pioneer and a friend of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Green made history in 1964 while serving as a professor at Michigan State University. He applied to buy a home in East Lansing but was blocked by the East Lansing Human Relations Commission.

Green filed a complaint with the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. The Commission found that blocking Green was illegal and forced the realty group to sell to him.

Not wanting to give money to the group, Green instead purchased a different home in East Lansing.

The case gained notoriety and lead to the adoption of a fair housing ordinance by the East Lansing City Council.

Green’s children were some of the first to integrate into Pinecrest Elementary School.

“I feel honored, deeply honored as good to be back in East Lansing, a beautiful community, very different from what it was years ago,” Green said at the naming ceremony.